UPDATE: Oakland Raiders release Antonio Brown

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KLAS) — The Oakland Raiders have released wide receiver Antonio Brown.
This comes after Brown asked the team to release him from his multi-million dollar contract Saturday morning in a cryptic Instagram post.
The Raiders took away guaranteed money in Brown’s deal and fined him more than $200,000 on Friday due to conduct detrimental to the team, CBS reports.
ESPN’s Jeff Darlington Tweeted Brown essentially told him his contract was reconstructed to a week-to-week basis.
In one of several letters to Brown, the team said he will be ineligible for termination pay if they release him.
Brown has dominated NFL headlines lately from controversy regarding swapping his old helmet for a new one because of safety concerns to a fight between the player and Raiders’ General Manager Mike Mayock.
Quarterback Derek Carr and the rest of the Raiders are working to prepare for their Monday Night game against the Denver Broncos, regardless of Brown’s playing status.