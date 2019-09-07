UPDATE: Oakland Raiders release Antonio Brown

Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden said star receiver Antonio Brown is back with the team and is expected to play the season opener after a run-in with general manager Mike Mayock had put him in jeopardy of being suspended.

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KLAS) — The Oakland Raiders have released wide receiver Antonio Brown.

The Raiders have released WR Antonio Brown from the team today. — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) September 7, 2019

This comes after Brown asked the team to release him from his multi-million dollar contract Saturday morning in a cryptic Instagram post.

The Raiders took away guaranteed money in Brown’s deal and fined him more than $200,000 on Friday due to conduct detrimental to the team, CBS reports.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington Tweeted Brown essentially told him his contract was reconstructed to a week-to-week basis.

I just got an email from Antonio Brown. He tells me the team “took away my guarantees.” He added there’s “no way I play after they took that and made my contract week to week.” So at this moment, once again, don’t expect AB to play on Monday Night Football. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) September 7, 2019

In one of several letters to Brown, the team said he will be ineligible for termination pay if they release him.

One more important note: The second letter from Mayock says Antonio Brown's actions void his right to termination pay, even if cut after Week 1. That truly would make Brown's contract week to week, if he's still on the team come Monday night. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 7, 2019

Brown has dominated NFL headlines lately from controversy regarding swapping his old helmet for a new one because of safety concerns to a fight between the player and Raiders’ General Manager Mike Mayock.

Quarterback Derek Carr and the rest of the Raiders are working to prepare for their Monday Night game against the Denver Broncos, regardless of Brown’s playing status.