Anti-gay slur painted on LGBTQ center in Las Vegas

An anti-gay slur was found spray painted on the doors of the LGBTQ center in Las Vegas on Sept. 5, 2019.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating after someone spray painted anti-gay graffiti across the front doors of the Las Vegas LGBTQ center in downtown Las Vegas.

Back in June, police launched an arson investigation in a separate incident when someone torched a palm tree at the center during Pride Month.

The center plans to cover the hateful word while they make repairs.

The center is a non-profit organization that opened at that location in 2013. Services are generally free to the public.