Anti-gay slur painted on LGBTQ center in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating after someone spray painted anti-gay graffiti across the front doors of the Las Vegas LGBTQ center in downtown Las Vegas.
Back in June, police launched an arson investigation in a separate incident when someone torched a palm tree at the center during Pride Month.
The center plans to cover the hateful word while they make repairs.
The center is a non-profit organization that opened at that location in 2013. Services are generally free to the public.