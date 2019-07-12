ANOTHER QUAKE: 4.9 magnitude earthquake registered in Ridgecrest, California

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake occurred at 6:11 a.m. and was centered about 5 miles northeast of the Mojave Desert city of Ridgecrest.

The quake was felt very lightly in the Los Angeles area.

Some Henderson residents reported feeling the quake.

Seismologist Lucy Jones tweets that the 4.9 quake is normal and is having its own aftershocks.

Ridgecrest was the location of both the 6.4 and 7.1 magnitude earthquakes that rocked both Las Vegas and Los Angeles last week.

The earthquake on July 5 was the largest one Southern California in nearly 20 years. Officials voiced concerns about the possibility of major aftershocks in the days and months to come.

The two major earthquakes that hit Southern California should alert people across the nation of the need to be prepared for the natural disasters, the state’s governor said as officials expressed relief that the damages weren’t worse.

The USGS says the probability of a 7.1 or larger quake has fallen to less than 1%.

Also Friday, two earthquakes shook the Puget Sound region in Washington state early Friday morning, with the temblors felt into British Columbia and across the Cascade Mountains into the eastern part of the state.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports that a 4.6 magnitude earthquake rattled the Three Lakes area, about 40 miles northeast of Seattle. That was followed minutes later by a 3.5 magnitude aftershock near the city of Monroe, some 30 miles northeast of Seattle.