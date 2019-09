FILE – In this Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, file photo, a survivor, lower right, walks away from the scene of a deadly tour helicopter crash along the jagged rocks of the Grand Canyon, in Arizona. Authorities say four people who survived when a sightseeing helicopter crashed at the Grand Canyon earlier this month are still […]

A fourth victim of a helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon earlier this month has died.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Officer, Jon Udall, one of six British tourists aboard the helicopter, passed away due to injuries sustained in the crash.

The preliminary report says the helicopter spun at least twice before it went down. Udall’s wife, another passenger and the pilot are still being treated at UMC.

The NTSB is investigating what caused the crash.