ANOTHER KOALA RESCUED: Hundreds of Koalas killed, dozens injured in wildfires in New South Wales, Australia

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Animal experts estimate hundreds of Koalas have been killed in wildfires in New South Wales, Australia, and dozens of more injured. Firefighters were able to rescue one on Thursday.

The firefighter scooped the Koala up in his jacket and carried it to safety. The Koala was given water and then released into an area that was safe from the fires.

Earlier this week, 8 News NOW shared a story about another Koala that was trapped in the wild by the fire. In the video, the animal looked like he didn’t have any idea how he would escape; that is until a Good Samaritan came to the Koala’s rescue.

The sweet and tenderness of the Koala’s confusion followed by the woman’s pure heart that led her to put herself in danger to save him was a video that went viral because the vulnerability by both parties captured the world’s heart.

The Koala suffered severe burns all over his body, but he was treated at an animal hospital in Australia.