Another horse dies at California racetrack under scrutiny for horse deaths

Less than two full days into the new year, there has already been another horse fatality at Santa Anita Park in California.

The four-year-old horse was injured during a race Wednesday and became the first horse this year to die at the famed racetrack. Park officials said the animal was hurt in a possible collision with another horse.

Santa Anita Park officials haven’t commented yet.

Just last week, veterinarians decided to euthanize a horse that was injured on the training track. Nearly 40 horses have died at the track since December of 2018.

Racing was briefly halted last year.

Since reopening, Santa Anita has made safety changes, including restricting steroids, anti-inflammatory drugs and race-day medications.

Santa Anita has been under intense scrutiny amid a rash of horse deaths over the past year.