LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Grab your dancing shoes. One of the largest Latin dancing events in the United States takes center stage.

The Annual Las Vegas Salsa Bachata Super Congress celebrates its 16th year. It kicks off Wednesday at The Tropicana.

The multi-day event draws thousands every year. People travel from around the world just to compete and perform. There are over 220 shows for the public to watch.

To learn more and buy tickets, visit their website here.