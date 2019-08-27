Annual “Fill the Plate” drive kicks off next week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A week from Tuesday, officials from across Southern Nevada are coming together to kick off the fourth annual “Fill the Plate” food and fund drive. The month-long food drive is put on through Three Square Food Bank.

Mayors, police officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians will help place the first food items on the 30′ by 30′ plate graphic in the food bank’s South Warehouse to commemorate the start of the drive. People and businesses are encouraged to help fill the plate with non-perishable food items.

Individuals, businesses and organizations can collect and drop off non-perishable food items directly on the plate throughout the month of September. Throughout the campaign canned goods and boxes of food will be added to the plate to represent monetary donations made online.

You can click here if you would like to make a donation online.