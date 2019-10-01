Anniversary of Las Vegas massacre renews gun control debate

LAS VEGAS (AP) — In the two years since the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, the federal government and states have tightened some gun regulations. But advocates say they’re frustrated that more hasn’t been done since 58 people died at a concert on the Las Vegas Strip, and that mass shootings keep happening nationwide.

“People are genuinely afraid of going places,” Nevada Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui said.

The Democratic lawmaker and her now-husband were among the 22,000 country music fans that fled as gunfire rained down from a high-rise hotel into an outdoor venue on Oct. 1, 2017. Neither was wounded.