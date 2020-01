NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia (CBS) — A koala was seen on Thursday licking rainwater off the road in an Australian town.

It stood in the middle of the road near Moree in New South Wales, when resident Pamela Schramm and her family were on their way home from shopping and saw the marsupial.

Local media reported that the town saw its heaviest rainfall in nearly three years on Thursday. The Bureau of Meteorology Australia reported that the town received about about 51.2 millimetres of rain.