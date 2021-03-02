Resolution urging state to ban predator hunting contests approved by Clark County Commission

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A resolution urging the state to take action to ban predator hunting contests was approved by the Clark County Commission in a unanimous vote on Tuesday.

Commissioner Justin Jones, who proposed the resolution, says its approval will send a message to the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) that Clark County condemns wildlife killing contests in the state.

“With this resolution, we send a signal to the Nevada Department of Wildlife that Clark County, the most populous county in Nevada, stands against cruel killing contests, and uphold scientifically-based wildlife management programs,” said Commissioner Jones. “I am proud to have sponsored this resolution, which will help to ensure that the public is safe from stray bullets by unethical shooters in a hurry to kill as many animals as possible and protect our state’s wildlife from inhumane practices and unnecessary slaughter.”

The Animal Wellness Action sponsored the measure. It also earned support from the Sierra Club Toiyabe Chapter and the Center for Biological Diversity.

“With the passage of this historic resolution to condemn the scourge of Wildlife Killing Contests in our state, Nevada has been put on the path toward joining the bevy of other states that have already eliminated these barbaric practices,” said Annoula Wylderich, Animal Wellness Action’s Nevada State Director. “This resolution galvanizes the movement to ban contest killing, which rewards participants for killing the most, the heaviest, and the smallest of a given species and is not sportsmanship.”

