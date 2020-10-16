Animal Foundation waiving adoption fees for adult cats now through this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This might be the perfect time to fall in love with a new pet. The Animal Foundation is waiving adoption fees this weekend for cats six months and older.

The pet will come home spayed or neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. If you’re looking for a family member, you can check online first at animalfoundation.com.

Adoptions are taking place by appointment only by calling 702-955-5901. Phone lines for scheduling adoptions are open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All animals up for adoption are listed on the Animal Foundation website.