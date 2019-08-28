Animal Control removes 46 pets from home

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — 43 cats and three dogs were recovered from a mobile home over the past week. The animals were taken to the Boulder City Animal Shelter, where they are being checked out and cared for.

The animals are in various stages of recovery. Animal control officials say the three dogs were in good condition, six cats could be available for adoption this week and another 12 could be up for adoption soon.

Most of the cats are feral or semi-feral. The animal control supervisor is working with rescue organizations to spay and neuter the pets.

City officials have not released the location of the home or name of the owner at this time.