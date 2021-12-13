An undersea quake measuring 7.6 has hit off Indonesia’s Flores Island, and meteorological agency issued tsunami alert

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An undersea quake measuring 7.6 has hit off Indonesia’s Flores Island, and the meteorological agency issued a tsunami alert.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake on Tuesday hit at a depth of 11.5 miles under the sea, and was located 74 miles north of the town of Maumere, the second-largest on the island in East Nusa Tenggara province.

There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson said residents in the area felt the earthquake strongly.

No other details have been released.