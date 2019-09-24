An 8NewsNow community shout-out to the Kiwanis Club of the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Southern Nevada civic groups give and give and give.

Some make it easy – especially for golfers – by holding fund-raising tournaments.

The Kiwanis Club Of The Las Vegas Strip had just such an event this past weekend at the TPC Las Vegas.

Our own Nate Tannenbaum was the MC for the luncheon that took place after the golfers finished their 18 holes.

He gave them a shout-out on “Good Day Las Vegas” this morning, pointing out that money raised went to the Children’s Miracle Network