AMC will reopen 2 Las Vegas movie theaters following 5-month coronavirus closure

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More movie theaters are reopening in Las Vegas. AMC announced Thursday it will reopen two Las Vegas theaters as part of its plan to reopen 100 theaters nationwide.

“We are thrilled to once again open our doors to American moviegoers who are looking for an opportunity to get out of their houses and apartments and escape into the magic of the movies,” said Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC Theatres.

The company will reopen the following theaters on Aug. 20:

AMC Rainbow Promenade 10

AMC Town Square 18

The theaters are offering a special deal on Aug. 20 and will roll back prices in a promotion called “Movies in 2020 at 1920 Prices” which means movie-goes will only pay 15 cents on reopening day.

AMC currently expects to open approximately two-thirds of its more than 600 U.S. theater locations in time for the Sept. 3 release of Warner Brothers’ TENET, following Disney’s August 28 release of TNE NEW MUTANTS.

AMC said it is using disinfecting electrostatic sprayers, high-tech HEPA vacuums, upgraded air filtration including the use of MERV 13 filters wherever possible. In addition, there are new guest and associate safety protocols that include mandatory mask wearing by all guests and associates, hand sanitizing stations throughout the theater and disinfectant wipes available to guests.

Cinemark announced last week that is will be reopening five Las Vegas movie theaters on Friday, Aug. 14.