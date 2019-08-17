Amazon to open fulfillment center in Henderson

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Another Amazon building is coming to the Las Vegas valley. A spokesperson with the City of Henderson confirmed that Amazon is working with Panattoni to build a fulfillment center in the area.

A couple of months ago, the retail giant opened its sixth fulfillment center in Nevada when it opened the one in North Las Vegas.

The company’s fourth fulfillment center in North Las Vegas is nearly 900,000 square feet and four floors. That’s about nine super Walmart’s worth of space.

However, there weren’t any other details released about the one coming to Henderson.

This is a developing story.