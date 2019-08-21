Breaking News
Officers identified in shooting of armed robbery suspect in Laughlin

Amazon promising up to 1,000 jobs at new Henderson center

News
Posted: / Updated:

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — A company official says an Amazon distribution facility being built in suburban Las Vegas is expected to create 1,000 full-time jobs.

Amazon spokeswoman Anne Laughlin tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal that a company fulfillment center in Henderson will be the seventh Amazon facility in southern Nevada.

Six others are in North Las Vegas.

Construction began in April on the 600,000-square-foot (55,742-square-meter) industrial building off St. Rose Parkway. It’s due to open by next summer.

It’ll be located near Henderson Executive Airport and a $75 million office and practice facility being built by the NFL Raiders ahead of the team relocation next year to Las Vegas from Oakland, California.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories