Amazon opens first online-only Whole Foods

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Amazon opened its first online-only Whole Foods Market in New York City. It’s the latest innovation for the company. Amazon’s first permanent on-line only whole foods store started taking delivery orders in Brooklyn.

The brand-new location will offer free two-hour grocery delivery in the Brooklyn area. It’s actual location is called a dark store, meaning it won’t be open for in-person shopping.

The company says this move is in response to the growing demand for grocery delivery during the pandemic. So could this possibly mean other Whole Foods will follow suit? I guess we’ll have to wait and see.