ST. LOUIS (CBS) — WOW! A possible meteor lit up the sky around St. Louis, Missouri on Monday, according to CBS station KMOV. Check out these videos captured by doorbell cameras as the bright light streaks through the sky.

The sighting caused social media to light up as people shared video of the apparent meteor as it streaked across the sky just before 9 p.m. Currently, the Northern Taurids shower is happening.

The American Meteor Society says it received more than 120 reports from eight states.