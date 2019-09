CALIFORNIA (CBS) — A group of tourists on a whale watching tour off the coast of California got the experience of a lifetime – when two humpback whales swam up to the boat Tuesday.

People don’t always get this sort of up close look at the giant creatures. The whales seemed equally curious about the boat and its spectators.

Humpback whales can live for 50 years and weigh around 30 tons and can be 50-feet in length. They migrate between colder and warmer ocean waters during the year.