FLINT, Mich. — A 9-year-old from Michigan already has her own business and co-authored a book. Here’s how her idea grew from a school project into a business.

Tayler Williams created “Tayler’s Lip Balm” which is a homemade lip moisturizer. The idea began when she had to do a school science project. The ambitious girl now has a book, she wrote with her mother, called “I Like My Lip Balm.” It’s available on Amazon.

Big things could be in Tayler’s future!