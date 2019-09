HILTON HEAD, SC. — It’s not everyday you see a large alligator take to the highway along with the traffic. That’s what one man saw when he drove along a road in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

This alligator took to the street in the midst of Hurricane Dorian Wednesday night. The alligator was likely attempting to escape the stormy conditions and find refuge some place.

WTOC reporter Jake Wallace snapped the photo and said the gator looked be about 6-7 feet long.