LONDON — London’s annual Cake and Bake Show has some pretty amazing and lifelike creations on display this weekend. The cake extravaganza takes place every year and features amazingly decorated cakes — some are very real looking.

It’s an opportunity for some extraordinary bakers and cake decorators to show off their sweet skills in the kitchen. There are baking shows at the event and recipes are shared and plenty of treats to tickle the taste buds. The event takes place from Oct. 4 – 6th.