All Nevada state-run operations with vulnerable populations must require employee COVID-19 vaccines

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed an emergency regulation that requires State of Nevada employees who work with vulnerable populations in state-operated, licensed health care settings or state-operated detention facilities to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The move comes following a 4-0 vote from the Nevada State Board of Health (BOH).

Proof of vaccination will be required by Nov. 1.

“I am grateful to the Board of Health for passing an emergency regulation to require State staff who work with vulnerable populations in certain settings provide proof of COVID-19 vaccinations by November 1,” Governor Steve Sisolak said. “I also want to thank the Medical Advisory Team for providing this policy recommendation and for the staff at DPBH for developing the proposal heard at the meeting.”

The emergency regulations regarding COVID-19 will be effective for 120 days and will have to go through a more rigorous public process to be made permanent.

The governor continues to urge all eligible Nevadans to get their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. COVID-19 vaccines are free, safe, and incredibly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Nevadans can visit NVCOVIDFighter.org to find a vaccine clinic near them.