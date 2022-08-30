MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Northbound Interstate 55 near McLemore is closed Tuesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer wreck created a big mess.

The wreck was reported at 4:43 p.m.

TDOT video from the scene shows alfredo sauce spilled across the road.

Police and fire crews did not confirm what the truck was carrying, but a WREG reporter on the scene confirmed that the truck was carrying jars of Five Brothers alfredo sauce.

No injuries have been reported in the crash.

Authorities have not said how long it will take to clean up the spill.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.