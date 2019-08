INTERNATIONAL DOG DAY: The Transportation Security Administration held its “TSA Cutest K9” contest and the winner was announced Monday in honor of International Dog Day. The top dog is super cute!

Alfie works at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix keeping the passengers and workers safe by using his keen sense of smell. Because explosives are known to be the greatest threat to the aviation system. He and other TSA K9 is specially trained to detect the scent of explosive materials.