LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Before Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, there was the Aladdin Hotel. The property had opened in 1962 under the name Tallyho Hotel but didn’t have a casino. That changed within a year. In 1966, it became the Aladdin hotel-casino, and the following year hosted Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s wedding. It operated until 1998 and was toppled with an implosion on April 27, 1998. The old resort posted a sign out front “Out of the dust Aladdin rises anew. See you in 2000.”

The new Aladdin opened in Aug. 2000 but ran into financial problems and sold in a bankruptcy sale to Planet Hollywood in June 2003. Footage of the implosion was used in the closing credits of the 2003 film “The Cooler.”

