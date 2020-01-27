Alabama fire chief confirms deaths as fire destroys 35 boats

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama are searching for seven people missing after a deadly fire at a boat dock along the Tennessee River.

Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus isn’t saying how many people have died. Earlier, he said seven people were hospitalized and seven others were missing after a fire destroyed at least 35 boats docked in Jackson County Park early Monday.

Most of the vessels were houseboats. The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency says firefighting and rescue operations have been taking place on land and in the water.