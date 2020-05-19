Airplane makes emergency landing on highway in Missouri

LEE’S SUMMIT, MISSOURI (WDAF/CBS) — A small plane made an emergency landing on an interstate in Lee’s Summit, just outside Kansas City on Tuesday.

Traffic cameras showed what appeared to be a yellow and white twin-engine airplane parked in the northbound lanes of Interstate 470.

“They made an excellent landing there,” said Officer Johnson, public information officer with the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The location of the landing is just south of the Lee’s Summit Municipal Airport.

According to a tweet by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the pilot was making his final approach to the municipal airport when he experienced sudden engine failure in one of his engines.

No one was injured.

At approx. 2pm, a pilot was making his final approach to land at the Lee’s Summit airport when he experienced sudden engine failure in one of two engines. The pilot landed on the nearby roadway of I-470 between Douglas and Colburn. No one was injured. @LSPDPIO @MoDOT_KC pic.twitter.com/AIm2yAaBZu — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) May 19, 2020

Northbound lanes were shut down for hours as crews worked to remove the aircraft from the road.

The aircraft has been removed from the highway and onto Strother Rd.



Interstate 470 is open.



The @FAA will continue to investigate. — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) May 19, 2020

All lanes of I-470 are now open. The FAA will continue to investigate this incident.