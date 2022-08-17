LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Airbnb announced the introduction of new anti-party tools in Nevada and across the U.S to help prevent users from taking advantage of the platform.

The introduction of this new technology comes just after their announcement in June that the previous temporary ban on parties will become a codified policy.

Nevada saw a 77% year-over-year drop in reports of parties since the introduction of the temporary ban in 2020.

Airbnb says that the announcement of the new anti-party technology aims to build on that success and to continue to combat unauthorized parties in order to support Airbnb hosts and the Nevada communities they serve.

The announcement of the new anti-party tools in the U.S and Canada is to help identify potentially high-risk reservations and prevent users from taking advantage of the platform. The system will look at factors like history of positive reviews, length of time the guest has been on Airbnb, length of the trip, distance to the listing, weekend vs. weekday, and other factors.

Airbnb says the primary objective is to attempt to reduce the ability of users to throw unauthorized parties that negatively impact their hosts, neighbors, and the communities they serve.

A similar version of the system has been piloted in Australia since October 2021 where it has proved to be very effective. According to Airbnb, there has been a 35% drop in incidents of unauthorized parties in the areas where the pilot was in effect.

Airbnb is now ending the pilot phase in Australia and codifying the product nationwide.

The anti-party technology is designed to prevent a reservation attempt from going through. Guests who are unable to make entire home bookings due to this system will still be able to book a private room where the host is more likely to be physically at the location or a hotel room through Airbnb.