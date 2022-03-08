LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With more than 2 million refugees forced to flee Ukraine, many displaced children and families need help with vital supplies.

While there are a slew of traditional ways to give, such as through the International Rescue Committee and Global Giving Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund, there are also some other unique approaches to giving.

One way people are helping Ukrainians is by sending money directly through Air BNB. 61,000 nights were booked at the beginning of March with the company, totaling nearly $2 million in bookings.

Airbnb has also temporarily waved booking fees, so that the company won’t profit from the increase.

“The Airbnb is so interesting, it started online and is almost a crowd sourcing thing — great idea,” said Jill Schlesinger, a CBS News Business Analyst.

Schlesinger said that other companies, including Uber and Etsy, have also come up with novel ways to help.

“Uber has basically said, we’re going to give free rides to people who are at the Ukrainian-Polish border, and Uber users in the U.S. can give through the app. Etsy said no fees for people who are selling stuff who are based in the Ukraine,” Schlesinger said.

Some people have been turning to cryptocurrency to send money, but should beware of scams. According to Bitdefender Labs, crypto scams targeting Ukraine relief efforts are intensifying.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) also sent out tips on how to donate, including checking out the organization you want to donate to online and searching for words like review, scam, or complaint before sending any money.