Agreement terms between CCSD and teacher’s union

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After settling, the Clark County School District and teacher’s union are now beginning to look forward. The bargaining teams tentatively agreed to contract terms Wednesday to avoid a strike on September 10th, but the district says the deal will result in financial implications for years to come.

The proposed contract meets all of the demands from the Clark County Education Association. CCEA estimates the deal costs roughly $189 million over the next two years.

The tentative agreement includes these terms:

A 3% salary raise for all

A 2% step increase for eligible employees the next two years

The district contributing 4% more to the medical plan

A pay bump for teachers who advance professionally to boost instruction in the classroom (also known as column movement)

A provision to discuss revising the professional growth system in the future.

The district funded this through interest earnings, freezing central office jobs the last 14 months and reallocating some positions from the district operating budget to state and federal grants. The next step now is to finalize the agreement.

The deal with CCEA is the first of a few agreements. The district continues contract negotiations with the Educational Support Employees Association, Administrators Union and both CCSD Police Department Unions.

ESEA is also considering a 3% salary raise, a step increase and the district contributing more to the medical plan. The union is also seeking additional economic components, but a spokesperson did not want to disclose them until a tentative agreement is reached. The union and CCSD plan to meet again on Tuesday.