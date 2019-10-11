Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival returns to Sunset Park for 26th year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This week, renaissance lovers in the Las Vegas valley will have their fill of jesters, minstrels, and knights when they all flock to Sunset Park for the Age of Chivalry Festival.

The festival starts on Friday and runs through Sunday. In addition to having renaissance era characters walking around the park, but there will also be jousting tournaments held, flame eaters, and of course, costumes.

Admission to the festival is $18 per day advance for adults and $8 per day advance for seniors ages 60 and older as well as children age six to 12. Ages five and younger are free. Day of show prices increases on-site when gates open to $20 adults and $10 for seniors and children.

Three-day passes can be purchased for $35 for adults and $18 for children ages six to 12 and seniors ages 60 and older. Advance tickets are available through www.lvrenfair.com; event box offices will be open at the festival 9 a.m. daily during fair.

Dates and Times:

Friday, October 11

10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 12

10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 13

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

PARKING:

Event parking will be available at Sunset Park. Overflow parking lots are located at Del Sol High School (3100 E. Patrick Lane) beginning Friday from 6 p.m. – 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Cannon Junior High (5850 Euclid Street) only as needed. Free shuttle service is available to and from the festival grounds approximately every 15 minutes. Guests should refrain from parking at area businesses as they will tow unauthorized vehicles.