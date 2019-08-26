After 60 years, original Macayo Mexican Restaurant closes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – After 60 years of serving the Las Vegas community, Macayo Restaurant closed its Charleston and Eastern location Sunday.

“I came here for my 5th grade graduation, my middle school graduation,” said Joseph Kimsey, a loyal customer of Macayo. “I’m sad I won’t be able to take my family and experience it or the hospitality here. It’s a small alcove here in Vegas that I think more places should aim to be like.”

The restaurant is set to reopen under the name “Blue Macaw” near Flamingo and 215. It’s scheduled to start serving customers next month.