Affordable housing being built in California for teachers

(CNN) — A California school district is trying to help combat the high cost of living for its teachers by building affordable employee housing. District officials hope this can pave the way for employee housing across the nation.

Jefferson Union High School District breaking ground in Daly City to build affordable housing for its teachers and staff.

“We had 20-percent turnover with our teachers and staff one year, and that’s huge for a district our size. that’s a third of our staff, and so we were looking to see what could we do to help retain the teachers that we have and also how do we attract teachers into our district. And one of the issues besides, of course, their salary was the cost of housing and the unavailability of housing,” said kalimah salahuddin, president of the district’s board of education.

She helped spearhead the four-story development in hopes of making life more affordable for employees.

“We’re building 122 units, one two and three bedroom. It is is, we’re hoping to keep it 50% below market rate because it doesn’t make any sense to build housing that none of our teachers and staff can afford to live in.”

School Superintendent Terry Deloria says they are paving the way for others across the nation.

“We’re the first school district in the nation where the community passed a bond to pay for the building for the staff housing. And I would say to anyone who’s interested in doing some kind of project like this, they should definitely do it. Every district has different resources.”