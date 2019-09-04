AERIALS: Hurricane Dorian leaves behind catastrophic path of destruction in Bahamas

ABACO ISLANDS, Bahamas (KLAS) — The sheer power of Hurricane Dorian was clear after aerials showed a catastrophic path of destruction across the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas.

Marsh Harbor was one of the first locations to bear the brunt of the storm when it was a powerful Category 5 hurricane. Neighborhoods were leveled and left with severe flooding.

Hurricane and storm surge warnings have been posted from Florida’s east coast to eastern North Carolina, with storm surge flooding, high winds and flooding rain expected.