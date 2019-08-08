ADORABLE: Metro K9 cuddles, snuggles fellow officer in Facebook video

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Are you prepared to see one of the most adorable videos ever!?!?!

Arko, a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department K9 dog, has a very unique way of preparing for his shift.

Time to Catch Some Bad Guys! Pre-work snuggle!"Arko" is a 2-year-old Dutch Shepard from the Netherlands who LOVES catching bad guys as a member of LVMPD's K9 Section. But the job can get a little stressful for everyone involved — and that's why a good snuggle and pep-talk at the start of every shift is helpful. Arko and Sgt. Eric Hutchason make a great team. Good luck guys!! And thank you for helping our department take a bite out of crime. If you'd like to join our crime-fighting family, please see the latest job openings at www.protectthecity.comLVMPD RecruitingFriends For Las Vegas K9 Posted by LVMPD on Thursday, August 8, 2019

That’s right, cuddles and a pep talk are key parts of Arko’s pre-work ritual.

LVMPD posted this message alongside the video on their facebook page:

It’s easy to see that Arko is an amazing pooch and we are glad to know that he is looking over the Las Vegas valley.