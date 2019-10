SCOTLAND — Three baby snow leopards made their debut at Highland Wildlife Park in Scotland last week. Take a look at the two-month old cubs as they play around their enclosure with mom, Animesh, looking on. They recently began venturing out of the their cubbing box and exploring their surroundings.

It’s hoped these cubs can be a lifeline for a threatened species. Their population in the wild has dropped as low as 2,700.

The next three weeks are vital for the cubs’ survival.