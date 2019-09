SAN DIEGO — SeaWorld San Diego is giving a baby otter a new home after she was found as an orphan in Alaska. The 5-week-old female otter named Cinder was stranded against some rocks in the strong ocean current.

The Alaska Sealife Center in Seward, Alaska helped nurse her back to good health. Wildlife officials felt, for her own safety, she should not return to the wild.

SeaWorld offered her a home with its other sea otters and says she is adjusting well.