CINCINNATI, Ohio (CBS) — A newborn giraffe stepped outside and met its herd for the first time at the Cincinnati Zoo on Monday. The calf, who has yet to be named, was born over the weekend to 8-year-old Cece. The baby giraffe’s father died shortly before his birth.

The six-foot-tall giraffe is the 17th born at the zoo and will be named once his or her sex is determined.