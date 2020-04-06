1  of  2
ADORABLE: Kittens take over Georgia Aquarium

by: CNN

ATLANTA (CNN) — While the Georgia Aquarium is closed to human visitors amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Atlanta Humane Society took these adorable kitties to check out the fishies. Their names are Nemo, Guppy, Marlin, Bubbles — and Dory.

They aren’t up for adoption right now but if you are interested in adopting a cat or kitten you can check out your local shelter.

Also, the humane society wants to remind everyone there is no evidence that pets can spread covid-19. However, you should have multiple caregiver options in place just in case you get sick and are unable to care for your pet.

