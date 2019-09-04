Florida deputies rescue “Dorian the Dog”

ORANGE COUNTY, Florida (KLAS) — A deputy in Orange County, Florida, made an adorable rescue as Hurricane Dorian churned toward the East Coast.

According to a Facebook post, deputies initially responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle that was partially-flooded in a ditch. Deputy Tolliver found the furry friend amid the wreckage.

Tolliver decided to name her Dorian, and she’s capturing hearts everywhere.

The storm is currently making its trek up the East Coast, where warnings are posted from the east coast of Florida to eastern North Carolina.