ADORABLE: Baby giraffe born in Belgian zoo

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Belgian zoo is celebrating the birth of a female giraffe. The calf was born on January 12 morning, but in a video released by the Royal Zoological Society of Antwerp on Thursday, the mother giraffe, called Barbie, was seen giving birth in her enclosure, under the watch of two other giraffes.

Barbie gave birth while standing, as giraffes do, literally dropping her new calf into life from about two meters.

Born after a 15 month gestation period, the calf was born at 11:06 a.m. at Planckendael Zoo, a park located in the Flemish city of Mechelen, 30 kilometres north of the country’s capital Brussels.

Caretakers named the calf Valeye, as a tribute to her father Saleye. He died last year. All animals to be born at Planckendael Zoo this year will have a name starting with a V.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources, giraffes, the world’s tallest land mammal, are considered a ‘vulnerable species,’ which remains widespread across southern and eastern Africa but became extinct in Eritrea, Guinea, Mauritania, Nigeria and Senegal.