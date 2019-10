ATLANTA (CBS) — These babies in an Atlanta NICU are all dressed up for Halloween! A nurse spends months creating unique costumes for her patients.

It gives the parents memories that they can cherish forever, often during a difficult time.

This is the fourth year the nurse has crocheted Halloween costumes for her patients. She uses each child’s personality to help decide what costume she should make. Each costume can take from a few hours to a full day to make.