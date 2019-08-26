Breaking News
FOUND: Metro finds white van allegedly used in deadly road rage incident on Aug. 5

Additional cooling stations open through Wednesday

News

by: Lucas Wright

Posted: / Updated:

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — Additional cooling stations have been opened across Clark County as temperatures climb again this week. The stations listed below will be open through Wednesday.

Las Vegas:

  • Walnut Recreation Center (3075 N. Walnut Road)
  • Pearson Community Center (1625 West Carey Avenue)
  • Dula Gymnasium (441 East Bonanza Road)
  • Hollywood Recreation Center (1650 S. Hollywood Blvd)
  • Cambridge Recreation Center (3930 Cambridge Street)
  • Courtyard Homeless Resource Center (1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North)
  • Veterans Village (1150 Las Vegas Blvd. South)

Henderson:

  • Downtown Recreation Center (105 W. Basic Road)
  • Downtown Senior Center (27 E. Texas Avenue)
  • Heritage Park Senior Facility (300 S. Racetrack Road)

Laughlin:

  • American Legion, Richard Springston Post 60 (1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive)
  • Colorado River Food Bank (240 Laughlin Civic Drive)

Mesquite:

  • The Salvation Army Mesquite (355 W. Mesquite Boulevard #B-50)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories