Additional cooling stations open through Wednesday

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — Additional cooling stations have been opened across Clark County as temperatures climb again this week. The stations listed below will be open through Wednesday.
Las Vegas:
- Walnut Recreation Center (3075 N. Walnut Road)
- Pearson Community Center (1625 West Carey Avenue)
- Dula Gymnasium (441 East Bonanza Road)
- Hollywood Recreation Center (1650 S. Hollywood Blvd)
- Cambridge Recreation Center (3930 Cambridge Street)
- Courtyard Homeless Resource Center (1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North)
- Veterans Village (1150 Las Vegas Blvd. South)
Henderson:
- Downtown Recreation Center (105 W. Basic Road)
- Downtown Senior Center (27 E. Texas Avenue)
- Heritage Park Senior Facility (300 S. Racetrack Road)
Laughlin:
- American Legion, Richard Springston Post 60 (1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive)
- Colorado River Food Bank (240 Laughlin Civic Drive)
Mesquite:
- The Salvation Army Mesquite (355 W. Mesquite Boulevard #B-50)