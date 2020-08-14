Actor Dennis Quaid adopts namesake cat

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An adorable black cat who has a Hollywood now has a home with a Hollywood star.

The cat’s name is Dennis Quaid, and the actor himself is adopting him. Quaid said he saw a news story about the cat waiting to be adopted for more than a year and decided he should adopt the feline.

“It was really off the wall but, I just couldn’t resist. I had to. Maybe they should start naming animals in shelters after different celebrities and see who bites,” Quaid said.

The animal shelter initially thought they were being pranked. The actor’s team plans to fly to Virginia and get the cat this weekend.