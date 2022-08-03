LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The ACLU is calling for the proposed curfew of keeping people under 21 out of this area unconstitutional.

The proposal would create a nightly curfew from nine at night to five in the morning.

The City of Las Vegas was supposed to vote on it Wednesday but it was postponed once the ACLU weighed in.

Athar Haseebullah is the executive director of the ACLU in Las Vegas and told 8 News Now that on Monday he met with the city’s recommending committee with a very specific request.

“Show us the data that suggests that those between 18 and 21 pose a heightened safety risk,” he said.

The proposal was then pulled from the agenda on Wednesday.

“It’s pretty ridiculous. We often see dumb proposals and separately dangerous proposals. But rarely do we see the combination of dumb and dangerous proposals built into one and this is one of them,” Haseebullah told 8 News Now.

Traylene Hines is visiting Las Vegas and is also the mother of a teenager. She believes the idea of the curfew is a good thing.

“It prevents kids from getting in trouble and also just protects them overall,” she said.

A spokesman for the City of Las Vegas told 8 News Now that with new security measures taken at the Fremont Street Experience along with additional police, city marshals have had a positive impact and the city will review that and see if a curfew is still needed.