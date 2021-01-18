ACLU Nevada names Athar Haseebullah new executive director

Athar Haseebullah, formerly of the RTC of Southern Nevada, has been named executive director of the Nevada ACLU.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas attorney Athar Haseebullah will take over leadership of American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada on Jan. 19.

Haseebullah will be the first person of color to lead the local chapter since it was founded in 1966, according to an ACLU Nevada news release on Monday.

His experience includes time as general counsel and director of strategic initiatives for Opportunity 180, a Nevada nonprofit focused on improving education quality in Nevada. Before that, Haseebullah served as the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada’s senior government affairs and legal administrator.

“The ACLU has long been America’s beacon of hope for all who have been impacted by injustice, and I look forward to leading Nevada’s ACLU, which remains committed to providing a voice for those who have been ignored, overlooked, and underserved,” Haseebullah said.

“Working in tandem with the community we serve, we look forward to impacting Nevada in positive ways and protecting our civil liberties,” he said.

Haseebullah also spent several years as a litigator for both Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada and the City of New York.

Haseebullah is a graduate of Howard University and Howard University School of Law. He is a member of the board of directors for the Interfaith Council of Southern Nevada and a chairperson for the Masjid Ibrahim.

Haseebullah is a practicing Muslim whose parents immigrated to the United States from Pakistan, according to the news release.