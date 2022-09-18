Chelsea Gray, left, pressures Connecticut’s Jonquel Jones during in the first half of Game 4 on Sunday. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Aces achieved their season-long goal Sunday, beating the Connecticut Sun 78-71 to win the WNBA championship at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Aces won the best-of-five series in four games.

Riquna Williams contributed in a clutch run down the stretch, making two 3-pointers and a long jumper in the final three minutes.

Williams’ long shot with 53.2 seconds left made it 75-71 for the Aces. And after a steal by A’ja Wilson, the Aces got a driving layup from Kelsey Plum for a 77-71 lead with 25.5 seconds remaining.

“This is a amazing,” Wilson said in a television interview after the victory. “We champs! We champs!”

Aces coach Becky Hammon, in her first season guiding the team, praised her players.

“They are big-time players,” she said. “They love big moments. That’s who they are.”

She also praised her predecessor, Bill Laimbeer, who was at the game. “He put the pieces together,” Hammon said.

The Sun got six consecutive points to tie the game at 67-67 with three minutes left.

DeWanna Bonner made three free throws with 3:46 to go, pulling the Sun to within three points, 67-64 after a flagrant foul was called on Plum.

The Sun also got possession after the free throws, and Jonquel Jones made a short turnaround jumper with 3:30 left, pulling the Sun within one point, 67-66.

After an Aces turnover, Brionna Jones made one of two free throws, tying the game 67 all

Williams then came off the bench, igniting the Aces’ winning stretch.

Chelsea Gray was named Most Valuable Player of the Finals. Gray, who has overcome a series of injuries in the past few season, broke into tears in a television interview, saying, “I worked so hard for this … I couldn’t have done it without my team.”

“I’m just super thankful,” Aces coach Becky Hammon said. “I saw excellence, and I wanted to be part of it.

